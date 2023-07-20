Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 170,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Featured Stories

