IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $239,591. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 433,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.