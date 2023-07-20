Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

EDR opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

