Alto Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average volume of 1,288 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 60.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 139,994 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 49.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 375,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $313.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.62 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

