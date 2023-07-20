Pinterest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 56,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 40,269 call options.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

