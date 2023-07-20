Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Butterfly Network Call Options (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical volume of 1,066 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $143,613.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,746 shares of company stock valued at $559,001 over the last 90 days. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. Analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.