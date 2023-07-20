Susan Wiseman Sells 37,517 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,619,608.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

