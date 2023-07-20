Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $127.57 million 6.16 -$57.33 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.49 $65.56 million $2.22 7.20

Profitability

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

This table compares CleanSpark and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.78%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

