Morgan Stanley Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $68.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

