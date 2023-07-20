Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $318.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.
LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.60.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $316.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.75. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
