Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.