UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.77.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

