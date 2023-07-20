NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $11.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.75 to $11.30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

