Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $38.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTAI. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.