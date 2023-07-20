Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.88.

V opened at $241.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

