Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at $433,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

