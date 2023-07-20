Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

