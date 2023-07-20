MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley dropped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

