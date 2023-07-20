Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

