Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
ACOR stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
