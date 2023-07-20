Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.