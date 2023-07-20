Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

G has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Genpact by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

