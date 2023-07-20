Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.