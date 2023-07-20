Citigroup Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 3.4 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 164,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.