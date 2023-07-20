Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.35

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 179004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Snowline Gold Trading Up 8.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$678.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

