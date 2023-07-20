Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after buying an additional 1,119,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.