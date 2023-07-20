Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.7 %

WAL stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

