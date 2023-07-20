Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

