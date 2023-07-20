Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

