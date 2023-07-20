Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.9891 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
