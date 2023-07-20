Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $437.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

