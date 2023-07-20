WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $102.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

