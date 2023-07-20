Truist Financial Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $153.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

