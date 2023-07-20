Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.