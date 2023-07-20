South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

South32 Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

