Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 630 ($8.24) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 620 ($8.11) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $610.00.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of OTC WPLCF opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Wise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

