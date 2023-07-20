Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYYYF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYYYF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.