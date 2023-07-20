Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
