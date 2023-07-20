Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

