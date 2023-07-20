Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.54.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
