Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $634.50.
Kering Trading Up 7.0 %
OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.
Kering Increases Dividend
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.
