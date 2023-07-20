Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $634.50.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

Kering Increases Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.