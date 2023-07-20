Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Increased to SEK 130 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to SEK 130 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

