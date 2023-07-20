NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

