Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
Tokyo Electron stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.46. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $75.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.
