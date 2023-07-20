Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 227,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 105,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$28.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.