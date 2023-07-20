Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 271,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 207,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

