Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.85

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 48756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

