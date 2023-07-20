Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

