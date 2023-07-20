American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

