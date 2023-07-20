Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARS. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

