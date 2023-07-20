NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.49.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $470.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 245.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

