Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.64

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 6819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.